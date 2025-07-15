Company Directory
FireEye Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Singapore at FireEye ranges from SGD 74.3K to SGD 106K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FireEye's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 84.1K - SGD 95.7K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 74.3KSGD 84.1KSGD 95.7KSGD 106K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At FireEye, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at FireEye in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 105,566. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FireEye for the Customer Service role in Singapore is SGD 74,254.

