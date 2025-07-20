Company Directory
Fireblocks
Fireblocks Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Israel at Fireblocks ranges from ₪737K to ₪1.01M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fireblocks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪799K - ₪948K
Israel
Common Range
Possible Range
₪737K₪799K₪948K₪1.01M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fireblocks, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Самый высокооплачиваемый пакет зарплаты, о котором сообщалось для Software Engineering Manager в Fireblocks in Israel, составляет годовую общую компенсацию ₪1,009,140. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также любые потенциальные компенсации акциями и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в Fireblocks для должности Software Engineering Manager in Israel, составляет ₪737,111.

