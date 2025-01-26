← Company Directory
Fintual
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Fintual Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Chile package at Fintual totals CLP 46.26M per year.

Median Package
company icon
Fintual
Software Engineer
Santiago, RM, Chile
Total per year
CLP 46.26M
Level
hidden
Base
CLP 46.26M
Stock (/yr)
CLP 0
Bonus
CLP 0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Fintual?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Fintual in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 87,666,061. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fintual for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Chile is CLP 46,256,688.

Other Resources