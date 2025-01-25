All Product Manager Salaries
The average Product Manager total compensation in Chile at Fintual ranges from CLP 28.45M to CLP 40.59M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fintual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Average Total Compensation
