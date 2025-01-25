← Company Directory
Fintual
Fintual Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Chile at Fintual ranges from CLP 28.45M to CLP 40.59M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fintual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CLP 32.61M - CLP 38.16M
Chile
Common Range
Possible Range
CLP 28.45MCLP 32.61MCLP 38.16MCLP 40.59M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Fintual?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Fintual in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 40,590,244. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fintual for the Product Manager role in Chile is CLP 28,447,863.

