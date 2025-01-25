All Marketing Operations Salaries
The average Marketing Operations total compensation in Chile at Fintual ranges from CLP 34.97M to CLP 47.88M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fintual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Average Total Compensation
