Fintual
  Salaries
  Marketing Operations

  All Marketing Operations Salaries

Fintual Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in Chile at Fintual ranges from CLP 34.97M to CLP 47.88M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fintual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CLP 37.88M - CLP 44.96M
Chile
Common Range
Possible Range
CLP 34.97MCLP 37.88MCLP 44.96MCLP 47.88M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Fintual?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Fintual in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 47,875,672. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fintual for the Marketing Operations role in Chile is CLP 34,970,056.

