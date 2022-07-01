Finix is on a mission to create the most accessible financial services ecosystem in history. To do so, we are building the global operating system for fintech, starting with payments. Since 2015, we’ve been busy creating a payments management solution specifically for SaaS platforms—from startups to publicly traded companies—that want to earn more revenue, reduce churn, and delight customers. With one developer-friendly API, Finix helps companies accept payments, manage payouts, and onboard merchants—all in the same place. Finix offers everything SaaS companies need to build a world-class payments solution.