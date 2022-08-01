← Company Directory
FingerprintJS
Work Here? Claim Your Company

FingerprintJS Salaries

FingerprintJS's salary ranges from $117,284 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Russia at the low-end to $197,159 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FingerprintJS. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Marketing
$197K
Product Manager
$159K
Software Engineer
$117K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FingerprintJS is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,159. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FingerprintJS is $158,790.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for FingerprintJS

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • DoorDash
  • Lyft
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources