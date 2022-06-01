← Company Directory
Fingerpaint
    Fingerpaint is a marketing and advertising company that offers marketing, web design, and advertising services.Reset your expectations of a health and wellness firm. Independent by design and built on a foundation of empathy, Fingerpaint is biopharma's commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions. At its core is an award-winning global team of more than 580 people who are committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.Fingerpaint was founded in 2008 on a radically simple ideal: Put people first. Thirteen years later, it continues to pay off. Our people-first philosophy attracts top talent and gives them a space to thrive. Our strict no-titles, no-offices, no-egos structure creates an environment in which collaboration and creativity happen naturally. This level playing field lets us learn more from one another, integrate our services and teams better, and, ultimately, create work that solves our clients’ most complex marketing challenges.Learn how we never paint by number at fingerpaint.com.

    http://www.fingerpaint.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    630
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

