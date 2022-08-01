Finexio simplifies accounts payable payments for medium and large corporates by digitizing manual paper checks. Finexio's comprehensive Accounts Payable "Payments as a Service"​ solution leverages proprietary analytics and robotic process automation to drive maximum conversion rates of suppliers to electronic payments. Finexio's intelligent business to business payment network identifies, delivers, and supports ten forms of payment, generating revenue and cost savings for Accounts Payable departments while offering complete transparency and control of the payment process. To learn more, visit Finexio's website at https://finexio.com.