Finch Therapeutics Group is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company in the US that develops orally administered biological drugs. Its lead candidate, CP101, is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection and chronic hepatitis B virus. The company is also developing other product candidates for autism spectrum disorder, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease. It has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical, Skysong Innovations, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.