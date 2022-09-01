← Company Directory
Finastra
Finastra Salaries

Finastra's salary ranges from $9,403 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $211,050 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Finastra. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $25.5K
Accountant
$95.5K
Business Analyst
$15.9K
Data Analyst
$69.2K
Data Scientist
$113K
Product Manager
$9.4K
Program Manager
$114K
Software Engineering Manager
$55.3K
Solution Architect
$211K
Technical Program Manager
$167K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Finastra is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Finastra is $82,371.

