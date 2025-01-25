← Company Directory
Financeit
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Financeit Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Financeit totals CA$130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Financeit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Financeit
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$130K
Level
Developer 2
Base
CA$115K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$15.6K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Financeit?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Financeit in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$198,028. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Financeit for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$126,809.

