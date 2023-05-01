Finance of America Companies Inc. is a US-based consumer lending platform that operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management. It provides residential mortgage loans, agricultural lending solutions, loan securitization, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds, as well as ancillary business services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.