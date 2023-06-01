← Company Directory
FileCloud
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about FileCloud that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    FileCloud is a secure content collaboration platform that offers compliance, data governance, data leak protection, data retention, and digital rights management capabilities. It provides workflow automation and granular control of content sharing across most enterprise platforms. The platform offers file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private, and hybrid clouds. FileCloud is used by millions of users worldwide, including top Global 1000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service providers.

    filecloud.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for FileCloud

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Tesla
    • Intuit
    • Uber
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources