Fifty-Five Salaries

Fifty-Five's salary ranges from $42,802 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in France at the low-end to $132,600 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fifty-Five. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Data Scientist
$72.2K
Marketing
$42.8K
Project Manager
$133K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

FAQ

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Fifty-Five es Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $132,600. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Fifty-Five es $72,172.

