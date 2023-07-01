BidMoni, Inc. created Fiduciary Shield, an online platform that streamlines the retirement plan marketplace. It offers solutions for plan fiduciaries, advisors, financial institutions, retirement plan service providers, and plan sponsors. The platform provides documentation, bid comparisons, fee analysis, and monitoring of pricing trends. It helps advisors grow their business, ensures clients have the best plan at a fair price, and offers oversight and compliance capabilities for financial institutions. Retirement plan service providers can easily submit proposals and review data analytics, while plan sponsors benefit from time-saving and cost-efficient analysis and management.