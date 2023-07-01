Company Directory
FiduciaryShield
    • About

    BidMoni, Inc. created Fiduciary Shield, an online platform that streamlines the retirement plan marketplace. It offers solutions for plan fiduciaries, advisors, financial institutions, retirement plan service providers, and plan sponsors. The platform provides documentation, bid comparisons, fee analysis, and monitoring of pricing trends. It helps advisors grow their business, ensures clients have the best plan at a fair price, and offers oversight and compliance capabilities for financial institutions. Retirement plan service providers can easily submit proposals and review data analytics, while plan sponsors benefit from time-saving and cost-efficient analysis and management.

    https://fiduciaryshield.bidmoni.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources