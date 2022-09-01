← Company Directory
Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial Salaries

Fidelity National Financial's salary ranges from $29,688 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $156,800 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fidelity National Financial. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Accountant
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$70.1K
Product Designer
$74.6K
Project Manager
$29.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$157K
Software Engineer
$49.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fidelity National Financial is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fidelity National Financial is $65,225.

Other Resources