Fidelity Investments Data Architect Salaries in Raleigh-Durham Area

Data Architect compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area at Fidelity Investments ranges from $83.2K per year for L3 to $173K per year for L6. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L3 $83.2K $81.3K $0 $1.9K L4 $110K $103K $0 $6.5K L5 $136K $120K $0 $15.7K L6 $173K $139K $0 $33.2K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Fidelity Investments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

