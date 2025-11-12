Data Architect compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area at Fidelity Investments ranges from $83.2K per year for L3 to $173K per year for L6. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$83.2K
$81.3K
$0
$1.9K
L4
$110K
$103K
$0
$6.5K
L5
$136K
$120K
$0
$15.7K
L6
$173K
$139K
$0
$33.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fidelity Investments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)