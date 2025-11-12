Systems Engineer compensation in United States at Fidelity Investments ranges from $135K per year for L5 to $127K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$135K
$112K
$5.5K
$18K
L6
$127K
$127K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fidelity Investments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)