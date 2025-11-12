Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area at Fidelity Investments ranges from $88.8K per year for L3 to $410K per year for L9|VP Software Engineering. The median yearly compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area package totals $119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$88.8K
$82.3K
$321
$6.2K
L4
$110K
$99.6K
$1.1K
$9.7K
L5
$151K
$131K
$3.1K
$16.5K
L6
$186K
$158K
$250
$27.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fidelity Investments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)