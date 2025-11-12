Company Directory
Fidelity Investments
Fidelity Investments Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in India

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Fidelity Investments ranges from ₹1.22M per year for L3 to ₹2.66M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.81M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹1.22M
₹1.13M
₹12.5K
₹68.9K
L4
Software Engineer
₹1.54M
₹1.35M
₹71.6K
₹116K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.1M
₹2.57M
₹176K
₹356K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fidelity Investments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Fidelity Investments in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,103,774. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fidelity Investments for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,898,558.

Other Resources