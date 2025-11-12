Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at Fidelity Investments ranges from $89.9K per year for L3 to $219K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $96.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$89.9K
$83.9K
$77
$5.9K
L4
$116K
$105K
$3.1K
$8.6K
L5
$148K
$124K
$6.6K
$17.4K
L6
$184K
$145K
$7.6K
$31.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fidelity Investments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)