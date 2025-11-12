Company Directory
Fidelity Investments
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • Greater Dallas Area

Fidelity Investments Data Engineer Salaries in Greater Dallas Area

Data Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at Fidelity Investments ranges from $88.9K per year for L3 to $144K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $94.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Average Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$88.9K
$81.8K
$0
$7K
L4
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$144K
$132K
$0
$12.5K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fidelity Investments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Fidelity Investments in Greater Dallas Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $151,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fidelity Investments for the Data Engineer role in Greater Dallas Area is $92,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fidelity Investments

Related Companies

  • Vanguard
  • Fisher Investments
  • Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Bankers Healthcare Group
  • PIMCO
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources