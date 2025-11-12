Backend Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at Fidelity Investments ranges from €59.2K per year for L4 to €105K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €74.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€59.2K
€53.8K
€0
€5.4K
L5
€76.6K
€72.4K
€0
€4.1K
L6
€105K
€88.1K
€2.3K
€14.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fidelity Investments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)