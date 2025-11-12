Fidelity Investments Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dublin Area

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dublin Area at Fidelity Investments ranges from €57.4K per year for L4 to €108K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dublin Area package totals €74.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L3 Associate Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) € -- € -- € -- € -- L4 Software Engineer €57.4K €51.9K €0 €5.5K L5 Senior Software Engineer €74.1K €71.9K €0 €2.3K L6 Principal Software Engineer €108K €90.8K €2.9K €14.8K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Fidelity Investments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

