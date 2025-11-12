Fidelity Investments Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Fidelity Investments ranges from ₹1.52M per year for L4 to ₹4.61M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹1.98M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L3 Associate Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L4 Software Engineer ₹1.52M ₹1.42M ₹0 ₹101K L5 Senior Software Engineer ₹2.39M ₹2.11M ₹0 ₹275K L6 Principal Software Engineer ₹4.61M ₹3.98M ₹0 ₹630K View 3 More Levels

+ ₹5.04M + ₹7.74M + ₹1.74M + ₹3.04M + ₹1.91M Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Fidelity Investments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Fidelity Investments ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.