Software Engineer compensation in India at FICO ranges from ₹1.32M per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹2.55M per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.59M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FICO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹1.32M
₹1.3M
₹0
₹25.2K
Software Engineer 2
₹2.55M
₹2.31M
₹0
₹240K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
