Fibernetics CLEC
    Fibernetics is a rapidly growing Canadian telecommunications company that provides affordable, scalable voice and data convergence solutions. Founded in 1997, it has a management team with 70 years of telecom and internet experience and employs over 200 staff. Fibernetics owns one of Canada's largest coast-to-coast networks and supports over 300,000 customers. Its founders, John Stix and Jody Schnarr, are pioneers of VoIP communications in Canada and have leveraged established legacy systems with emerging internet protocol-based technologies.

    http://www.fibernetics.ca
    2003
    351
    $100M-$250M
