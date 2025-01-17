← Company Directory
Fever
Fever Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Spain package at Fever totals €60.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fever's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Fever
Site Reliability Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
Total per year
€60.7K
Level
Mid
Base
€45.9K
Stock (/yr)
€10.2K
Bonus
€4.6K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Fever?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Fever in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €106,942. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fever for the Software Engineer role in Spain is €60,671.

