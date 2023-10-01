← Company Directory
Fermilab
Fermilab Salaries

Fermilab's salary ranges from $74,370 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $174,125 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fermilab. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $100K
Administrative Assistant
$105K
Data Scientist
$74.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$78.4K
Software Engineer
$174K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fermilab is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fermilab is $100,000.

