Femasys is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare worldwide by developing novel solutions and next-generation advancements providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. With an initial focus in the area of reproductive health, its two lead product candidates offer solutions to improve patient care and health economics: FemBloc®, a first and only non-surgical product for permanent birth control and FemaSeed™, a first and only directed sperm delivery product for infertility treatment. Femasys’ FemVue® product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound is currently marketed in the United States as its main commercial priority. Femasys has also developed a novel technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside our other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting.