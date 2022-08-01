In 2004, a group of Kingdom-minded individuals came together to provide technology solutions to the church world. Though church software solutions existed, their desire was to create a completely web based, Enterprise level Church Management Software, along with education, training, and support for changing the way churches “did church”. Their goal was to change the world by changing the church world. The company was Fellowship Technologies. The product was an innovative, single source, SaaS software called FellowshipOne.