In 2004, a group of Kingdom-minded individuals came together to provide technology solutions to the church world. Though church software solutions existed, their desire was to create a completely web based, Enterprise level Church Management Software, along with education, training, and support for changing the way churches β€œdid church”. Their goal was to change the world by changing the church world. The company was Fellowship Technologies. The product was an innovative, single source, SaaS software called FellowshipOne.