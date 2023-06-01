Feeding San Diego is a leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization in San Diego County. They provide over 40.3 million meals annually to those in need through a network of 320 local charities, schools, faith communities, meal sites, and food pantries. Their mission is to end hunger through food rescue, and they focus on reducing their impact on the environment. Every dollar donated helps provide nutritious meals to people facing homelessness, seniors, college students, military families, and veterans.