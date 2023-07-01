← Company Directory
Feeding Northeast Florida
    Feeding Northeast Florida rescues high-quality food that would otherwise go to waste and provides meals to local children, families, seniors, and veterans in need. They work with grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms to gather the food and distribute it to over 160 partners and programs within their hunger network. These partners not only provide food but also offer services like job training, childcare, SNAP benefits, medical care, affordable housing, and counseling to help individuals and families break the cycle of poverty.

    https://feedingnefl.org
    2014
    31
    $1M-$10M
