Fedora Intertech
Fedora Intertech Salaries

Fedora Intertech's median salary is $30,600 for a Data Scientist . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fedora Intertech. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$30.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fedora Intertech is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $30,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fedora Intertech is $30,600.

