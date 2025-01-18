Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at FedEx ranges from $79.3K per year for L1 to $128K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FedEx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$79.3K
$77.5K
$0
$1.8K
L2
$91.5K
$89.6K
$0
$2K
L3
$104K
$103K
$0
$758
L4
$128K
$123K
$1.2K
$3.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
