Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Pittsburgh Area at FedEx ranges from $111K per year for L1 to $124K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Pittsburgh Area package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FedEx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$111K
$102K
$0
$8.9K
L2
$87.1K
$85.3K
$0
$1.8K
L3
$108K
$102K
$0
$5.7K
L4
$124K
$120K
$0
$4.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
