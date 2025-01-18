Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Memphis Area at FedEx ranges from $73.4K per year for L1 to $133K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Memphis Area package totals $97K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FedEx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$73.4K
$71.2K
$0
$2.2K
L2
$86K
$85.1K
$143
$714
L3
$94.5K
$92.8K
$0
$1.7K
L4
$133K
$128K
$3.3K
$1.5K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***