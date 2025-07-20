FedEx Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at FedEx ranges from $78.1K per year for L1 to $148K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FedEx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer I ( Entry Level ) $78.1K $76.6K $0 $1.5K L2 Software Engineer II $100K $98.2K $0 $1.9K L3 Software Engineer III $106K $104K $0 $1.7K L4 Software Engineer Advisor $119K $116K $1K $1.6K View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

