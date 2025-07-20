Software Engineer compensation in United States at FedEx ranges from $78.1K per year for L1 to $148K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FedEx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$78.1K
$76.6K
$0
$1.5K
L2
$100K
$98.2K
$0
$1.9K
L3
$106K
$104K
$0
$1.7K
L4
$119K
$116K
$1K
$1.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
