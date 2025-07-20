Company Directory
FedEx
FedEx Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at FedEx ranges from $78.1K per year for L1 to $148K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FedEx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Compensation By Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$78.1K
$76.6K
$0
$1.5K
L2
Software Engineer II
$100K
$98.2K
$0
$1.9K
L3
Software Engineer III
$106K
$104K
$0
$1.7K
L4
Software Engineer Advisor
$119K
$116K
$1K
$1.6K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at FedEx?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at FedEx in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $157,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FedEx for the Software Engineer role in United States is $105,000.

