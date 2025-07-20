FedEx Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in United States at FedEx ranges from $100K per year for L3 to $111K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FedEx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Product Designer I $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L2 Product Designer II $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L3 Product Designer III $100K $100K $0 $0 L4 Product Designer Advisor $111K $108K $0 $2.3K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

