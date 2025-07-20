FedEx Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at FedEx ranges from $104K per year for L1 to $151K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $133K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FedEx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Data Scientist I $104K $101K $0 $3K L2 Data Scientist II $117K $109K $0 $8.1K L3 Data Scientist III $129K $118K $3.7K $8K L4 Data Scientist Advisor $119K $119K $0 $0 View 2 More Levels

