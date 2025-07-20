Data Scientist compensation in United States at FedEx ranges from $104K per year for L1 to $151K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $133K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FedEx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$104K
$101K
$0
$3K
L2
$117K
$109K
$0
$8.1K
L3
$129K
$118K
$3.7K
$8K
L4
$119K
$119K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
