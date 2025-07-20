Company Directory
The median Data Science Manager compensation in United States package at FedEx totals $170K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FedEx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
FedEx
Data Science Manager
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$170K
Level
L6
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
15 Years
Years exp
20 Years
What are the career levels at FedEx?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at FedEx in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FedEx for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $182,000.

Other Resources