Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond totals $112K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Median Package
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Information Security Engineer
Richmond, VA
Total per year
$112K
Level
Senior
Base
$104K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8.3K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond sits at a yearly total compensation of $188,326. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $110,079.

Other Resources