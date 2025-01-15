← Company Directory
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Salaries

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $132,660 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $112K
Information Technologist (IT)
$59.7K
Product Manager
$133K
Software Engineer
$64.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is $88,280.

