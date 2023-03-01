Company Directory
Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Federal Reserve Bank of New York Salaries

Federal Reserve Bank of New York's salary ranges from $70,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $201,000 for a Marketing Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$71.6K
Data Scientist
Median $70K
Marketing Operations
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Federal Reserve Bank of New York is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Federal Reserve Bank of New York is $71,640.

