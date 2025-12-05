Company Directory
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Federal Reserve Bank of Boston ranges from $115K to $161K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

$124K - $144K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$115K$124K$144K$161K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Federal Reserve Bank of Boston?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Federal Reserve Bank of Boston sits at a yearly total compensation of $160,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Federal Reserve Bank of Boston for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $114,750.

Other Resources

