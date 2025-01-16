← Company Directory
Fazz
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Fazz Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fazz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 91K - SGD 108K
Brazil
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 80.1KSGD 91KSGD 108KSGD 114K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Software Engineer submission at Fazz to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Fazz?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Fazz in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 113,768. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fazz for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 80,132.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fazz

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Square
  • Apple
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources