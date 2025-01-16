← Company Directory
Fazz
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Fazz Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Singapore at Fazz ranges from SGD 229K to SGD 325K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fazz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 260K - SGD 308K
Brazil
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 229KSGD 260KSGD 308KSGD 325K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Project Manager submissions at Fazz to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Fazz?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Fazz in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 325,041. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fazz for the Project Manager role in Singapore is SGD 228,942.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fazz

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Square
  • Apple
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources