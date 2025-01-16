← Company Directory
Fazz
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Fazz Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Indonesia at Fazz ranges from IDR 492.25M to IDR 673.91M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fazz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 533.27M - IDR 632.89M
Brazil
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 492.25MIDR 533.27MIDR 632.89MIDR 673.91M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Fazz?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Fazz in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 673,908,165. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fazz for the Product Manager role in Indonesia is IDR 492,245,964.

Other Resources