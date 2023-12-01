Company Directory
Faurecia
Faurecia Salaries

Faurecia's salary ranges from $30,322 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $125,370 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Faurecia. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Accountant
$42.4K
Data Scientist
$39.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$125K

Project Manager
$50.3K
Sales Engineer
$37.6K
Software Engineer
$30.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$87.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Faurecia is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,370. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Faurecia is $42,416.

